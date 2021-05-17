Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.75% of Teledyne Technologies worth $114,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,732,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $425.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.58 and a 200 day moving average of $390.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

