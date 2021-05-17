Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.99 on Monday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

