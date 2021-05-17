Asio Capital LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $211.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.59. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $566,592.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

