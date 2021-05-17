Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 14,467 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.40% of Cintas worth $144,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.43.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $358.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $222.88 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

