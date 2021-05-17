Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

STOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after buying an additional 423,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,729,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

