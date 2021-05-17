JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.76 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.74 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average is $125.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

