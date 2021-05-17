Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $25.43 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $130.15 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

