Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Cut by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $72,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $100.72 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

