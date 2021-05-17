Unigestion Holding SA Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,372 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.