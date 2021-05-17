Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $218,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

