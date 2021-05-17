Cowa LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cowa LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $589.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.36. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

