Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

MSCI stock opened at $463.46 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.