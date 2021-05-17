Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,462 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.9% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $210,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $326.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.71, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.33 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

