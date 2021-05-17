Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.29. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

