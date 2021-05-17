Roth Capital Boosts CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target to $30.00

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 97.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRTS. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $15.22 on Monday. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,600.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,158 shares of company stock worth $6,815,769. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CarParts.com by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 616,127 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CarParts.com by 56,854.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 577,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 576,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

