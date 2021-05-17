Canaccord Genuity Raises ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $202.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $149.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $150.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $229,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,436,619.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,011,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

