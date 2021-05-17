Credit Suisse Group Trims Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Target Price to $48.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 211.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE BLX opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $611.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

