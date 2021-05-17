Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Paychex worth $51,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 63,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.