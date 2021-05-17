Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $102.55 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

