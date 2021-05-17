Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $44.79 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $44,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,448 shares of company stock worth $7,528,492. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $119.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.85 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

