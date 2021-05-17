Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,907 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $125,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

DE opened at $384.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $124.69 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.49 and its 200-day moving average is $313.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

