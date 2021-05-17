Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Target Price at $30.86

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.41 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $321.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.