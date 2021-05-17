Analysts Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $8,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 936,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.54 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.14%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

