Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $39.48 million and $19,534.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00011629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001738 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008766 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,585,085 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

