$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

NYSE NOW opened at $460.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.09. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

