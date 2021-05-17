Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,424 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

