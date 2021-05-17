Horrell Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

