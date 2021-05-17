$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 86,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $357.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $24.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

