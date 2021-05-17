Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

