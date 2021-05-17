Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $246.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.10. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

