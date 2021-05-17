Horrell Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 301 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,746,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

