Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 71.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

