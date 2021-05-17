Glassman Wealth Services Has $226,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of GS opened at $368.77 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.58 and a 12-month high of $376.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

