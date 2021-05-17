JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.