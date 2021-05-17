Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

