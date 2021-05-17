Signet Financial Management LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $171.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average of $170.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

