Bank of America Downgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Underperform

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $18.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

