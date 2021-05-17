The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

