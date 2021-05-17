Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Human Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.