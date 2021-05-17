Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $97.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $99.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

