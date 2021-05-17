Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 560 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

