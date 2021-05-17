HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 74,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 17,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.16 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.