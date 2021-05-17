HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 138,863 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,241,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

