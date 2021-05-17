HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $833.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $769.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $511.19 and a one year high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

