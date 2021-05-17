Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $198.91 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

