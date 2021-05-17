Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,934 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

