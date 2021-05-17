ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
NYSE ASA opened at $23.04 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.