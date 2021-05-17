Human Investing LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Human Investing LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.