Asio Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

