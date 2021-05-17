Human Investing LLC Acquires 47,554 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.1% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.